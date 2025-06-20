Company News for Jun 20, 2025

Shares of GMS Inc. GMS rose 3.2% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $1.29/share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15.

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN soared 16.3% following U.S. Senate approval of stablecoin regulation.

Shares of Korn Ferry KFY rose 2.9% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $1.32/share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated PEG inched up 1.3% on utilities emerging as one of the biggest winning sectors of the day.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Korn/Ferry International (KFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GMS Inc. (GMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.