Company News for Jun 2, 2026

Shares of Science Applications International Corporation ( SAIC ) surged 10.4% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2027 earnings of $3.23 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.26 per share.

SAIC Taylor Morrison Home Corporation’s ( TMHC ) shares soared 22.3% after Berkshire Hathaway agreed to buy the company for $6.8 billion.

TMHC Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. ( MU ) jumped 6.6% on the broader chip tech rally.

MU Microsoft Corporation’s ( MSFT ) shares gained 2.3% on the broader tech rally.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

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Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.