Company News for Jun 18, 2025

Shares of Sunrun Inc. RUN plummeted 40% on the solar sector slump.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. LHX gained 1.3%, with defense stocks rising again on the escalation in the Iran-Israel conflict.

Shares of Jabil Inc. JBL rose 8.9% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $2.55/share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.33.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC jumped 2% on energy stocks emerging as one of the biggest winning sectors of the day.

