Company News for Jun 17, 2025

Shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc RNW rose 4% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of 10 cents/share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 7 cents.

Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC fell 3.7%, with defense stocks receding on hopes of a de-escalation in the Iran-Israel conflict.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. SRPT plunged 42.1% on the company disclosing a second case of death after receiving its gene therapy for a rare form of muscular dystrophy.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD jumped 8.8% on tech stocks emerging as one of the biggest winning sectors of the day.

