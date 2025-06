Company News for Jun 16, 2025

Shares of RTX Corporation RTX rose 3.3% on defense stocks enjoying an excellent session.

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. AAL plunged 4.9%, with airline stocks falling on the fear that fuel prices would go up with supply chain disruptions in the Middle East.

Shares of Adobe Inc. (ADBE) fell 5.3% on worries that the company's pace of AI adoption was going slow compared to its forecasts.

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation NVDA slid 2.1% on tech stocks losing out in the session.

