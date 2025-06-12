Company News for Jun 12, 2025

Chewy Inc.’s ( CHWY ) shares plunged 11% after the company reported decline in margins and modest customer growth in first-quarter 2025.

Shares of SailPoint Inc. ( SAIL ) soared 14.7% after posting first-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings per share of $0.07, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.01.

Victoria's Secret & Co.’s ( VSCO ) shares tumbled 5.4% after providing softer-than-expected guidance in its first-quarter 2025 earnings conference call.

Shares of GameStop Corp. ( GME ) plummeted 5.3% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues of $732.40 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $750 million.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.