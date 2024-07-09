Company News for July 9, 2024

Morphic Holding, Inc. ( MORF ) shares surged 75.1% on news that Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) will acquire the biopharmaceutical company in a $3.2 billion deal.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. ( IDYA ) shares gained 15.3% after the precision medicine oncology company announced positive results from the phase 2 trial of its cancer treatment.

Etsy, Inc. ( ETSY ) shares fell 5.3% after the company announced restrictions on the sale of certain products.

Shares of Intel Corporation ( INTC ) jumped 6.2%, following positive remarks from Melius Research, highlighting the company's potential to improve its competitive position within the technology sector.

