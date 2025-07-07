Company News for Jul 7, 2025

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. SNPS added 4.9% after the U.S. lifted export curbs, easing uncertainty around access to the Chinese market.

Shares of Datadog, Inc. DDOG jumped 14.9% on news that the company was about to replace Juniper Networks on the S&P 500.

Microsoft Corporation’s MSFT shares rose 1.6% on the broader tech rally.

Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. TRIP soared 16.7% on reports that activist investor Starboard Value had built a significant stake in the company.

