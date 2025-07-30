Company News for Jul 30, 2025

Spotify Technology S.A.’s ( SPOT ) shares plummeted 11.6% after reporting a second-quarter 2025 loss of 48 cents/share, widely missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate earnings of $2.13.

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. ( CBRE ) gained 7.8% after reporting second-quarter 2025 revenues of $9.75 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.36 billion.

Barclays PLC’s ( BCS ) shares added 3.3% after reporting second-quarter 2025 earnings of 62 cents/share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 50 cents.

Meta Platforms, Inc.’s ( META ) shares slid 2.5% on mounting anxiety over Meta’s aggressive push into artificial intelligence.

