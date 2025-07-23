Company News for Jul 23, 2025

Northrop Grumman Corp.’s ( NOC ) shares jumped 9.4% after reporting second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $7.11 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.71 per share.

Shares of PACCAR Inc ( PCAR ) climbed 6.1% after the company reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.37 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28 per share.

Lockheed Martin Corp.’s ( LMT ) shares plunged 10.8% after posting second-quarter 2025 revenues of $18,155 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18,564.72 million.

Shares of Genuine Parts Co. ( GPC ) surged 7.6% after the company posted second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $2.10 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.08 per share.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.