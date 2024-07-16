News & Insights

Stocks

Company News for Jul 16, 2024

July 16, 2024 — 09:33 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks ->

  • Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) gained 2.6% after the company reported second-quarter 2024 earnings per share of $8.62, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.52 per share.
  • Macy's, Inc.’s (M) shares tumbled 11.7% after the company scrapped takeover talks with Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital. 
  • Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) surged 15.5% after Bitcoin and Ethereum prices rose more than 4% each.
  • SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.’s (SEDG) shares plummeted 15.4% after the company said that it plans to lay off 400 employees, about 9% of the workforce, in its bid to restore profitability.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Macy's, Inc. (M) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cleanspark, Inc. (CLSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

StocksInvesting
Zacks
Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GS
M
SEDG
CLSK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.