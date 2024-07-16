Company News for Jul 16, 2024

- Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) gained 2.6% after the company reported second-quarter 2024 earnings per share of $8.62, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.52 per share.
- Macy's, Inc.’s (M) shares tumbled 11.7% after the company scrapped takeover talks with Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital.
- Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) surged 15.5% after Bitcoin and Ethereum prices rose more than 4% each.
- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.’s (SEDG) shares plummeted 15.4% after the company said that it plans to lay off 400 employees, about 9% of the workforce, in its bid to restore profitability.
