Company News for Jul 11, 2025

Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA shares gained 4.7% after announcing its annual shareholder meeting will be in November.

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG lost 4.4% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of 56 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 59 cents.

Shares of DTE Energy Company DTE inched up 1.7% on utilities stocks continuing to rise.

Shares of AZZ Inc. AZZ jumped 5.3% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of $1.78 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.58.

