Company News for Jul 1, 2025

Meta Platforms Inc.’s ( META ) shares rose 0.6% after the company recruited several key AI researchers for its newly developed superintelligence labs.

Shares of Moderna Inc. ( MRNA ) gained 1.6% after its experimental flu vaccine showed a positive response in a late-stage trial.

Robinhood Markets Inc.’s ( HOOD ) shares soared 12.8% after the company introduced a series of crypto-related offerings in Europe and crypto-staking in the United States.

Shares of Apple Inc. ( AAPL ) advanced 2% following a Bloomberg report that the company is considering using AI technology of Anthropic or OpenAI for its new version of Siri.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

