Company News for Jan 9, 2026

Lockheed Martin Corporation’s LMT shares jumped 4.3% on defense stocks rallying in the session.

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company SMPL rose 6.6% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of 39 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 36 cents.

Alphabet Inc.’s GOOGL shares rose 1.1% after overtaking Apple Inc. AAPL in market capitalization for the first time in more than six years, while Apple slipped 0.5%.

Shares of Neogen Corporation NEOG soared 31.6% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues of $224.69 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $209.74 million.

