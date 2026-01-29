Company News for Jan 29, 2026

Starbucks Corporation ( SBUX ) shares fell 0.6% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of $0.56 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.58 per share.

SBUX MSCI Inc. ( MSCI ) shares rose 5.7% after reporting fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $4.66 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.62 per share.

MSCI M/I Homes, Inc. ( MHO ) shares rose 2.9% after reporting fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $3.91 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.88 per share.

MHO Textron Inc. ( TXT ) shares fell 7.9% after reporting fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.73 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.74 per share.

