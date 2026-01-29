Company News for Jan 29, 2026

- Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) shares fell 0.6% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of $0.56 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.58 per share.
- MSCI Inc. (MSCI) shares rose 5.7% after reporting fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $4.66 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.62 per share.
- M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO) shares rose 2.9% after reporting fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $3.91 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.88 per share.
- Textron Inc. (TXT) shares fell 7.9% after reporting fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.73 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.74 per share.
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
