Company News for Jan 28, 2026

The Boeing Company ( BA ) shares fell 1.6% after reporting fourth-quarter 2025 earnings loss of $1.91 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.4 per share.

BA UnitedHealth Group Incorporated ( UNH ) shares plunged 19.6% after reporting fourth-quarter 2025 revenues of $113.22 billion, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.04%.

UNH General Motors Company ( GM ) shares rose 8.8% after reporting fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $2.51 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.2 per share.

GM American Airlines Group Inc. ( AAL ) fell 7% after reporting fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $0.16 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.38 per share.

