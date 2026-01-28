Stocks

Company News for Jan 28, 2026

January 28, 2026 — 07:52 am EST

Written by Zacks Equity Research

  • The Boeing Company (BA) shares fell 1.6% after reporting fourth-quarter 2025 earnings loss of $1.91 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.4 per share.
  • UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) shares plunged 19.6% after reporting fourth-quarter 2025 revenues of $113.22 billion, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.04%.
  • General Motors Company (GM) shares rose 8.8% after reporting fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $2.51 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.2 per share.
  • American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) fell 7% after reporting fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $0.16 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.38 per share.

