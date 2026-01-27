Company News for Jan 27, 2026

Shares of Steel Dynamics Inc. ( STLD ) plummeted 4.4% after reporting fourth-quarter 2025 revenues of $4,414.05 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,539.07 million.

STLD Ryanair Holdings plc’s ( RYAAY ) shares fell 2.8% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues of $3,741.72 million, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,743.93 million.

RYAAY USA Rare Earth Inc.’s ( USAR ) shares climbed 7.9% following news that the U.S. government plans to take a 10% stake in it for a consideration of a $1.6 billion debt-and-equity package.

USAR Shares of JetBlue Airways Corp. ( JBLU ) tumbled 3.8% following mass disruptions in flight schedules in the airlines industry after a massive winter storm hit the United States.

