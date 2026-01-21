Company News for Jan 21, 2026

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp ( FITB ) gained 2% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.08 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01 per share.

FITB Forestar Group Inc.’s ( FOR ) shares plunged 5% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of $0.65 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.78 per share.

FOR Shares of lululemon athletica inc. ( LULU ) plunged 6.5% on reports that the company’s founder, Chip Wilson, is seeking to remove private equity firm Advent from the company’s board as part of an ongoing proxy fight.

LULU Microsoft Corporation’s ( MSFT ) shares fell 1.2% on the broader tech decline.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Forestar Group Inc (FOR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.