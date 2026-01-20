Company News for Jan 20, 2026

- Shares of Regions Financial Corporation (RF) declined 2.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $0.57 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.61 per share.
- The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (PNC) shares rose 3.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $4.88 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.23 per share.
- Shares of Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) gained 2.5% on the broader chip rally.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s (AMD) shares increased 1.7% on the broader chip rally.
