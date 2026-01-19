Company News for Jan 19, 2026

Shares of Regions Financial Corporation ( RF ) declined 2.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $0.57 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.61 per share.

RF The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s ( PNC ) shares rose 3.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $4.88 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.23 per share.

PNC Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. ( JBHT ) declined 1% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2025 operating revenues of $3.09 billion, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.12 billion.

JBHT QXO, Inc.’s ( QXO ) shares fell 4.8% after the company declared it would sell $750 million in common stock.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

QXO, Inc. (QXO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.