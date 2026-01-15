Company News for Jan 15, 2026

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. ( FTNT ) declined 2.5% following a report that Chinese authorities have ordered domestic companies to stop using security software linked to the United States and Israel.

FTNT Trip.com Group Limited’s ( TCOM ) shares plunged 17% following reports that China has launched an antitrust probe into the travel company.

TCOM Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( JPM ) fell 1% on the broader financial sector’s decline.

JPM The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s ( GS ) shares fell 0.6% on the broader financial sector decline.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (TCOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.