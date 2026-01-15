Company News for Jan 15, 2026

- Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) declined 2.5% following a report that Chinese authorities have ordered domestic companies to stop using security software linked to the United States and Israel.
- Trip.com Group Limited’s (TCOM) shares plunged 17% following reports that China has launched an antitrust probe into the travel company.
- Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) fell 1% on the broader financial sector’s decline.
- The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s (GS) shares fell 0.6% on the broader financial sector decline.
