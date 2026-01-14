Company News for Jan 14, 2026

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. ( BK ) gained 1.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.08 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.97 per share.

BK L3Harris Technologies, Inc.’s ( LHX ) shares rose 0.2% after the company shared plans of seeking an initial public offering of its missile systems unit in the second half of 2026, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense.

LHX Shares of PAR Technology Corporation ( PAR ) jumped 3.7% after Papa John's International, Inc. ( PZZA ) said that it is using the company’s foodservice technology in its restaurants.

PAR PZZA The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s ( GS ) shares fell 1.2% on the broader financial sector decline.

