Company News for Jan 13, 2026

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation ( XOM ) declined 0.5% after President Donald Trump threatened to ban the company from Venezuela’s oil market, saying that he wasn’t happy with the company’s response after he requested energy companies to come back to that country.

XOM Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc.’s ( SNCY ) shares surged 10.6% after the airline company agreed to be acquired by Allegiant Travel in a deal valued at $18.89 per share, payable in cash and stock.

SNCY Shares of American Express Company ( AXP ) fell 4.3% on the broader financial sector decline.

AXP Capital One Financial Corporation’s ( COF ) shares tumbled 6.4% on the broader financial sector decline.

