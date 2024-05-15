Company News For May 15, 2024

Bunge Global SA ( BG ) shares fell 3.9% due to the company's announcement of a temporary suspension of operations at its soybean crushing and port facility in Rio Grande, Brazil.

Enphase Energy, Inc. ( ENPH ) shares rose 5.7% following the Biden Administration's decision to raise tariffs on various Chinese imports, including solar cells.

Oracle ( ORCL ) shares gained 3.9% as news emerged on discussions between the company and Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI regarding a multiyear, $10-billion cloud-computing deal.

Plug Power Inc. ( PLUG ) shares surged 19% after the company announced that it secured a conditional U.S. government loan guarantee valued at up to $1.66 billion. The loan is aimed at expanding its operations.

Zacks Investment Research

