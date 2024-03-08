Company News for Mar 8, 2024

The Kroger Co.’s ( KR ) shares soared 9.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.34, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13.

Shares of Burlington Stores Inc. ( BURL ) climbed 7.5% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $3.66, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.28.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s ( BJ ) shares jumped 9.3% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.11, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06.

Shares of ABM Industries Inc. ( ABM ) surged 6.3% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.86, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.72.

