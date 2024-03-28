Company News for Mar 28, 2024

Robinhood Markets Inc.’s ( HOOD ) shares surged 3.8% after it introduced a credit card called Robinhood Gold Card, through which cash back can be deposited into a brokerage account.

Shares of Coinbase Global Inc. ( COIN ) tumbled 3.8% after a judge ruled that the company should operate as an exchange under federal securities law of U.S. SEC.

Merck & Co. Inc.’s ( MRK ) shares climbed 5% after the FDA approved its therapy for adults suffering from a life-threatening lung condition.

Shares of nCino Inc. ( NCNO ) soared 19% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.21, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.12.

