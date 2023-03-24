Company News for Mar 24, 2023

Shares of First Republic Bank FRC fell a further 6%, continuing to lead the slide for the regional banking sector.

Shares of Block, Inc. SQ plummeted 14.8% after Hindenburg Research announced its short positions in the company.

Alphabet Inc.’s GOOGL shares rose 2.2% on tech stocks’ encouraging performance.

Accenture plc’s ACN shares jumped 7.3% after posting second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $2.69/share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.49.

