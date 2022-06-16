Company News for Jun 16, 2022

Nucor Corp.’s NUE shares surged 2.4% after the company gave strong guidance for the ensuing second-quarter profits on strong steel demand.

Shares of The Boeing Co. BA climbed 9.5% after the test flights of its 737 MAX plane conducted by China Southern Airlines Co Ltd. For the first time since March.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. HTZ shares climbed 5.1% after the company announced $2 billion share buyback program.

Shares of Apple Inc. AAPL rose 2% after the company announced Major League Soccer would be exclusively available on Apple TV starting in 2023.

