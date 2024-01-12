Company News for Jan 12, 2024

Infosys Ltd.’s ( INFY ) shares surged 4% after the company retrenched several hundred manpower across the company to focus on its “biggest product priorities.”

Shares of Alphabet Inc. ( GOOGL ) dropped 0.1% after posting third-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.04, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

CVS Health Corp.’s ( CVS ) shares fell 0.4% after the company decided to close select pharmacy stores inside Target Corp. ( TGT ) stores.

Shares of Citigroup Inc. ( C ) slid 1.8% following concerns that its fourth-quarter earnings may impacted after the company booked $3.8 billion in combined charges and reserves.

