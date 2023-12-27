Company News for Dec 27, 2023

Intel Corporation ( INTC ) shares rose 5.2% following the Israeli government's announcement of a $3.2 billion grant for the semiconductor company to construct a $25 billion chip plant in the country.

Shares of RayzeBio, Inc. ( RYZB ) surged 100% following the announcement of its acquisition by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company ( BMY ) in a significant $4.1 billion deal.

NIO Inc. ( NIO ) shares gained 10.8% following the announcement of its flagship sedan.

Shares of Manchester United plc ( MANU ) advanced 3.4% as billionaire Jim Ratcliffe invested $1.6 billion in a 25% stake.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Manchester United Ltd. (MANU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NIO Inc. (NIO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RayzeBio, Inc. (RYZB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.