Company News for Dec 22, 2023

Triumph Group, Inc. ( TGI ) shares surged by 32.9% after the company disclosed its intention to sell its product support business to AAR Corp. (AIR) for $725 million.



Carnival Corporation & plc ( CCL ) shares gained 6.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2023 revenues of $5.4 billion, beating the consensus estimate by $5.32 billion.



Shares of Cintas Corporation ( CTAS ) advanced 6.6% after the company reported second-quarter earnings of $3.61 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.48 per share.



Apogee Enterprises, Inc. ( APOG ) shares rose 3.1% after the company reported third-quarter earnings of $1.23 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 per share.



