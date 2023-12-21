News & Insights

Company News for Dec 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 — 09:22 am EST

  • Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS dipped 2.9% on the package delivery sector continuing to struggle in a weak holiday season.
  • First Solar, Inc.’s FSLR shares declined 4.7% on solar stocks suffering during Wednesday’s broadbased selloff.
  • Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. AEP slid 2.2% on the utility sector becoming the biggest loser of the day.
  • Alphabet Inc.’s GOOGL shares advanced 1.2% after it announced a restructure of its ad sales unit.

