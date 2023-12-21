Company News for Dec 21, 2023

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS dipped 2.9% on the package delivery sector continuing to struggle in a weak holiday season.

First Solar, Inc.’s FSLR shares declined 4.7% on solar stocks suffering during Wednesday’s broadbased selloff.

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. AEP slid 2.2% on the utility sector becoming the biggest loser of the day.

Alphabet Inc.’s GOOGL shares advanced 1.2% after it announced a restructure of its ad sales unit.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.