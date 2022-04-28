Company News for Apr 28, 2022

Shares of The Boeing Company BA tumbled 7.7% after the company reported first-quarter 2022 loss of $2.75 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.26 per share.

The Kraft Heinz Company’s KHC shares gained 1.4% after it posted first-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.60 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.52 per share.

Shares of General Dynamics Corporation GD rose 1.3% after the company posted first-quarter 2022 earnings of $2.61 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.49 per share.

T-Mobile US, Inc.’s TMUS shares gained 3.9% after the company reported first-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.57 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.41 per share.

