Stocks

Company News for Apr 28, 2022

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
  • Shares of The Boeing Company BA tumbled 7.7% after the company reported first-quarter 2022 loss of $2.75 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.26 per share.
  • The Kraft Heinz Company’s KHC shares gained 1.4% after it posted first-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.60 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.52 per share.
  • Shares of General Dynamics Corporation GD rose 1.3% after the company posted first-quarter 2022 earnings of $2.61 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.49 per share. 
  • T-Mobile US, Inc.’s TMUS shares gained 3.9% after the company reported first-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.57 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.41 per share.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Click to get this free report

The Boeing Company (BA): Free Stock Analysis Report

General Dynamics Corporation (GD): Free Stock Analysis Report

TMobile US, Inc. (TMUS): Free Stock Analysis Report

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA GD TMUS KHC

Other Topics

Investing

Latest Stocks Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Stocks

Explore

Most Popular