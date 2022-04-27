Stocks

Company News for Apr 27, 2022

  • Shares of Waste Management, Inc. WM jumped 5.3% after the company reported first-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.29 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12 per share.
  • Ares Capital Corporation’s ARCC shares plummeted 8.8% after the company reported first-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.41 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.47 per share.
  • Shares of Corning Incorporated GLW gained 3.1% after it reported first-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.54 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.49 per share.
  • Arch Resources, Inc.’s ARCH shares surged 20.1% after the company reported first-quarter 2022 earnings of $12.89 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.76 per share.

Most Popular