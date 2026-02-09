Company News for Feb 9, 2026

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. ( UAA ) soared 20.4% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of $0.09 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.02 per share.

UAA Newell Brands Inc.’s ( NWL ) shares gained 2.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2025 revenues of $1.9 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.88 billion.

NWL Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. ( UI ) jumped 8% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of $3.88 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.81 per share.

UI Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.’s ( PAA ) shares declined 2.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $0.40 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.47 per share.

