Company News for Feb 6, 2026

ServiceNow, Inc.’s NOW shares declined 7.6% on the continued software slump.

Shares of Arm Holdings plc ARM rose 5.7% after it reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of 43 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 41 cents.

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated QCOM plunged 8.5% after it reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues of $12.25 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.28 billion.

Shell plc’s SHEL shares slid 5.3% after it reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.14 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21.

