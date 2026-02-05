Company News for Feb 5, 2026

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. ( LITE ) climbed 47% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.67 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.41 per share.

LITE Prudential Financial Inc.’s ( PRU ) shares tumbled 4.7% after reporting fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $3.30 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.37 per share.

PRU Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.’s ( CMG ) shares advanced 1.9% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $0.25 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.24 per share.

CMG Shares of Atmos Energy Corp. ( ATO ) rose 1.8% after posting first-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $2.44 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.14 per share.

