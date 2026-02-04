Company News for Feb 4, 2026

NVIDIA Corporation’s NVDA shares declined 2.8%, falling for a third straight session due to the broad tech sell-off and continued uncertainty surrounding its OpenAI investment.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. ITW rose 5.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $2.72 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.69.

Shares of Adobe Inc. ADBE plunged 7.3% due to the broader software sell-off in the session, owing to investor fears over artificial intelligence disruption.

Eli Lilly and Company’s LLY shares fell 3.9% as obesity and weight-loss drug stocks lost out in the session.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.