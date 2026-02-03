Company News for Feb 3, 2026

NVIDIA Corporation’s NVDA shares declined 2.9% on reports that its much-anticipated $100 billion investment in OpenAI had become uncertain or was being scaled back.

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. MFG rose 2.4% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of 16 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 14 cents.

Shares of The Walt Disney Company DIS plunged 7.4% over concerns that international visitations to its theme parks in the United States had declined.

Aptiv PLC’s APTV shares gained 2.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2025 revenues of $5.15 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.07 billion.

