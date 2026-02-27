Company News for Feb 27, 2026

Novavax, Inc. ( NVAX ) shares surged 17.4% after reporting fourth-quarter 2025 revenues of $147.14 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 87.65%.

NVAX The J. M. Smucker Company ( SJM ) shares rose 8.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $2.38 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.27 per share.

SJM Shake Shack Inc. ( SHAK ) shares rose 7% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $0.37 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.36 per share.

SHAK ACM Research, Inc. ( ACMR ) shares plunged 16.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $0.25 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.39 per share.

