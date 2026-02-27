Stocks

Company News for Feb 27, 2026

February 27, 2026 — 06:43 am EST

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks->

  • Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) shares surged 17.4% after reporting fourth-quarter 2025 revenues of $147.14 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 87.65%.
  • The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) shares rose 8.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $2.38 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.27 per share. 
  • Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) shares rose 7% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $0.37 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.36 per share.
  • ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) shares plunged 16.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $0.25 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.39 per share.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shake Shack, Inc. (SHAK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

StocksInvestingHow to Invest
Zacks
Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SJM
NVAX
ACMR
SHAK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.