Company News for Feb 25, 2026

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD ) shares rose 8.8% after Meta Platforms, Inc. ( META ) announced a multiyear deal using AMD GPUs for AI data centers.



AMD META Vir Biotechnology, Inc. ( VIR ) shares surged 27.7% on positive updated Phase 1 results for its VIR-5500 treatment in metastatic prostate cancer.



VIR The Home Depot, Inc. ( HD ) shares rose 2% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $2.72 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.52 per share.



HD NRG Energy, Inc. ( NRG ) shares rose 4.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.03 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01 per share.

