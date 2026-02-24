Company News for Feb 24, 2026

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NVO ) shares fell 16.4% after its obesity drug CagriSema underperformed Eli Lilly and Company ( LLY ) drug Zepbound in a head-to-head trial.

NVO LLY DoorDash, Inc. ( DASH ) shares fell 6.6% after halting operations in several locations due to an East Coast blizzard.

DASH PayPal Holdings, Inc. ( PYPL ) shares rose 5.8% following a Bloomberg report that the payments company is drawing takeover interest.

PYPL Veris Residential, Inc. ( VRE ) shares surged 12.2% after agreeing to be acquired by a consortium led by Affinius Capital for $19 per share in cash.

