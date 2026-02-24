Stocks

Company News for Feb 24, 2026

February 24, 2026

  • Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) shares fell 16.4% after its obesity drug CagriSema underperformed Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) drug Zepbound in a head-to-head trial.
  • DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) shares fell 6.6% after halting operations in several locations due to an East Coast blizzard.
  • PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) shares rose 5.8% following a Bloomberg report that the payments company is drawing takeover interest.
  • Veris Residential, Inc. (VRE) shares surged 12.2% after agreeing to be acquired by a consortium led by Affinius Capital for $19 per share in cash.

