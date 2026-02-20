Company News for Feb 20, 2026

Etsy Inc.’s ( ETSY ) shares climbed 9.3%, after posting fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $0.92 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.88 per share.

ETSY Shares of The Southern Co. ( SO ) surged 4.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2025 revenues of $6,981 million, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6,865.50 million.

SO Shares of Deere & Co. ( DE ) jumped 11.6% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $2.42 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.92 per share.

DE Evergy Inc.’s ( EVRG ) shares fell 1.1% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.57 per share.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Southern Company (The) (SO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Deere & Company (DE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Evergy Inc. (EVRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.