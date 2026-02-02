Company News for Feb 2, 2026

Hecla Mining Company’s HL shares plunged 14.4% on silver stocks plummeting in the session.

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. VZ soared 11.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.09 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06.

Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. META slid 3% on investors becoming concerned over rising expenses and an aggressive AI spending outlook.

Colgate-Palmolive Company’s CL shares jumped 5.9% on investors rushing to the safety of defensive stocks.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hecla Mining Company (HL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.