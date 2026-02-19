Company News for Feb 19, 2026

Garmin Ltd.’s ( GRMN ) shares climbed 9.4%, after reporting fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $2.79 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.39 per share.

GRMN Shares of Clean Harbors Inc. ( CLH ) rose 2.7% after posting fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.62 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.59 per share.

CLH Shares of Analog Devices Inc. ( ADI ) gained 2.6% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $2.46 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.30 per share.

ADI Wingstop Inc.’s ( WING ) shares jumped 10.8% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.00 per share, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.84 per share.



