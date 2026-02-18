Company News for Feb 18, 2026

- Energy Transfer LP’s (ET) shares fell 0.8%, after reporting fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $0.25 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.34 per share.
- Shares of Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) plummeted 7.8% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.70 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.13 per share.
- Shares of Portland General Electric Co. (POR) tumbled 2.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $0.47 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.66 per share.
- Genuine Parts Co.’s (GPC) shares plunged 14.6% after posting fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.55 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.79 per share.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Genuine Parts Company (GPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Portland General Electric Company (POR) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Energy Transfer LP (ET) : Free Stock Analysis Report
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.