Company News for Feb 18, 2026

Energy Transfer LP’s ( ET ) shares fell 0.8%, after reporting fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $0.25 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.34 per share.

ET Shares of Vulcan Materials Co. ( VMC ) plummeted 7.8% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.70 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.13 per share.

VMC Shares of Portland General Electric Co. ( POR ) tumbled 2.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $0.47 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.66 per share.

POR Genuine Parts Co.’s ( GPC ) shares plunged 14.6% after posting fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.55 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.79 per share.





5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Portland General Electric Company (POR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Energy Transfer LP (ET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.