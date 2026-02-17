Company News for Feb 17, 2026

Applied Materials Inc.’s ( AMAT ) shares climbed 8.1% reporting first-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings per share $2.38 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.19 per share.

AMAT Shares of Arista Networks Inc. ( ANET ) surged 4.8% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $0.82 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.75 per share.

ANET Shares of Roku Inc. ( ROKU ) jumped 8.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $0.53 per share, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.28 per share.

ROKU Twilio Inc.’s ( TWLO ) shares advanced 2.4% after posting fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.33 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24 per share.



Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Roku, Inc. (ROKU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.