Stocks

Company News for Feb 17, 2026

February 17, 2026 — 02:32 am EST

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks->

  • Applied Materials Inc.’s (AMAT) shares climbed 8.1% reporting first-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings per share $2.38 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.19 per share.
  • Shares of Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) surged 4.8% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $0.82 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.75 per share.
  • Shares of Roku Inc. (ROKU) jumped 8.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $0.53 per share, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.28 per share. 
  • Twilio Inc.’s (TWLO) shares advanced 2.4% after posting fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.33 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24 per share.
     

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

See

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Roku, Inc. (ROKU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

StocksInvestingHow to Invest
Zacks
Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AMAT
ANET
TWLO
ROKU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.