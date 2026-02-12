Company News for Feb 12, 2026

Moderna, Inc. ( MRNA ) shares fell 3.5% after the FDA declined to review its flu vaccine application, delaying approval.

MRNA Tenet Healthcare Corporation ( THC ) shares surged 17.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $4.7 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.08 per share.

THC Shopify Inc. ( SHOP ) shares fell 6.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $0.46 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.5 per share.

SHOP T-Mobile US, Inc. ( TMUS ) shares rose 5.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $2.14 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.03 per share.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

