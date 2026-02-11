Company News for Feb 11, 2026

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. ( SPOT ) surged 14.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $5.16 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.16 per share.

SPOT Incyte Corporation’s ( INCY ) shares tumbled 8.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.80 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.94 per share.

INCY Shares of Fiserv, Inc. ( FISV ) gained 4.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.99 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.90 per share.

FISV Hasbro, Inc.’s ( HAS ) shares jumped 7.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.51 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.99 per share.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Incyte Corporation (INCY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Spotify Technology (SPOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.