Stocks

Company News for Feb 11, 2026

February 11, 2026 — 09:29 am EST

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks->

  • Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) surged 14.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $5.16 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.16 per share.
  • Incyte Corporation’s (INCY) shares tumbled 8.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.80 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.94 per share.
  • Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) gained 4.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.99 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.90 per share.
  • Hasbro, Inc.’s (HAS) shares jumped 7.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.51 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.99 per share. 

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

See Our Top Stock to Double (Plus 4 Runners Up) >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Incyte Corporation (INCY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Spotify Technology (SPOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

StocksInvestingHow to Invest
Zacks
Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HAS
FISV
INCY
SPOT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.