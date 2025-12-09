Company News for Dec 9, 2025

NVIDIA Corporation’s NVDA shares jumped 1.7% on chipmakers and tech infrastructure having a good session.

Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL slid roughly 7% after Carvana Co. ( CVNA ) claimed the S&P 500 spot many had anticipated would go to the chipmaker. CVNA soared 12.1%.

Shares of Confluent, Inc. CFLT skyrocketed 29.1% after International Business Machines Corporation IBM announced plans to acquire the data-infrastructure firm in a $11 billion deal.

Unilever PLC’s UL shares plunged 7% on consumer stocks losing out in the session.

